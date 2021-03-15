O'Gorman, Cisco lead Rangers to season-high team score
The Forest Lake gymnastics team used the 1-2 punch of senior Claire O’Gorman and junior Keely Cisco to knock out East Ridge 144.150-139.725 on Friday, March 5.
The pair combined to finish 1-2 on each event, with O’Gorman winning the vault (9.575) and the floor exercise (9.550), while Cisco took first on the uneven parallel bars (9.450) and balance beam (9.350).
O’Gorman won the all-around with a 37.675 score, while Cisco was right behind her with a 37.575 mark.
“I’ve said since the beginning of the season that both Keely and Claire have 9.5-plus potential on every event,” coach Lindsey Pierron said. “Keely has had solid scores all season, but she has been frustrated at times because her scores have stayed mostly in the 9.1-9.3 range, especially on floor and bars.
“Last week we made a couple of small, but significant, changes to her routines both on bars and floor. Those changes paid off, as she hit personal best scores on both events.”
But the Rangers finished with a season-high team score thanks to several other strong performances.
Sophomore Mackenzie Nenn posted a personal best 9.0 on floor, and she also notched season high scores on bars and beam.
“We’ve counted on Kenzie’s consistency, and she really stepped up in this meet,” Pierron said.
And freshman Delaney Nickles also returned to the lineup with modified routines on bars and beam.
“She’s coming off of an injury, and we didn’t want to push too hard, too fast, so she didn’t have full difficulty in either routine,” Pierron said of Nickles. “She did, however, hit solid scores on both events, which contributed to the team score.”
