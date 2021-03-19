Rangers advance to state meet for first time since 2009
The Forest Lake gymnastics team claimed the Class 2A Section 7 title in a meet the team hosted on Friday, March 19.
The Rangers posted a season-high team score of 145.825 to best second-place Anoka, which had a 144.875, and snap a string of 11 straight titles by Cambridge-Isanti, which finished third at 143.850.
As a result, Forest Lake will be making its first appearance as a team in the Class 2A state meet since 2009. It will mark the fifth time the Rangers represent Class 2A Section 7 as a team, as well as the seventh time Forest Lake has competed in the state team tournament since it was first offered by the MSHSL in 1976.
Individually, senior Claire O’Gorman won three individual events as well as the all-around with a 38.100 score. O’Gorman also won the floor exercise (9.675), the uneven parallel bars (9.450) and the vault (9.875).
Junior Keely Sisco placed third in the all-around with a 37.000 score to qualify for the state meet in that event. Freshman Delaney Nickles finished ninth in the all-around with a 35.425 mark, and she qualified for the state meet individually with a 9.450 score on the floor.
The state meet will be hosted by Champlin Park High School, with the Class 2A meet held on Saturday, March 27. As the representative from Section 7, Forest Lake will compete starting at 11:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.