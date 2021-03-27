O'Gorman sets school record to win all-around crown
In recent seasons, the Forest Lake gymnastics team has been represented by individual gymnasts at the state meet.
This year will be different – in a good way. The Rangers will send their entire team to the state meet after winning the Class 2A Section 7 title in a meet the team hosted on Friday, March 19.
“The state meet is such a fun meet to go to, because everyone there is so good,” said senior Claire O’Gorman, who will be competing at state for the third year in a row. “In years past I’ve gone with only one teammate, and this year I get to go with the whole team. And that’s super-exciting; I won’t be alone out there.”
The Rangers punched their ticket to state by posting a season-high team score of 145.825 to best second-place Anoka, which had a 144.875. The team victory snapped a string of 11 straight titles by Cambridge-Isanti, which finished third at 143.850.
Forest Lake’s score was a well-rounded effort in which the Rangers had the highest team score in three of the four events, taking first in the vault (37.750), uneven parallel bars (35.250) and floor exercise (37.400).
“Since I’ve coached here, we have never broken 145 [as a team],” coach Lindsey Pierron said. “So to go past that and score 145.825 was pretty exciting. But these girls deserved that score.”
Individually, O’Gorman was the star of the meet, winning the vault (9.875), bars (9.450) and floor (9.675) to claim the all-around title with a 38.050 score.
“After I finished the beam, I realized I had the two events that made me the most nervous out of the way,” O’Gorman said. “I knew I had my two best events [floor and vault] left, so that gave me confidence. “In past years, my goal was just to qualify for state. This year my goal was to do well in sections – and I did. I’ve never had a 38 in my entire life. I was super happy, and very proud.”
O’Gorman finished the meet in style: On her final vault, she received scores of 9.9 and 9.85 from the judges, which gave her the school record in that event with a 9.875 score.
“On my first vault, I took a huge step back after my landing,” she said. “I looked at [assistant coach Chris] Kotys and said, ‘On my next vault, I’m going to do better.’ And I stuck the landing on the last vault.”
But the Rangers were far from a one-woman team. Junior Keely Sisco placed third in the all-around with a fine 37.000 score that will allow her to join O’Gorman in the state competition in that event. Her strong performance included a second-place finish on the bars (9.225) and a third in vault (9.550).
“Keely had a career-best on vault, and I thought she also had a strong performance in the floor exercise,” said Pierron of Sisco, who finished sixth on floor with a fine 9.400 score.
Meanwhile freshman Delaney Nickles finished ninth in the all-around with a 35.425 mark, and she qualified for the state meet individually with a 9.450 score on the floor.
“She wasn’t as confident as she normally is because she’s still coming back from her injury,” Pierron said of Nickles. “But her routine on the floor was the best she’s done all year.”
As a result Forest Lake will be making its first appearance as a team in the Class 2A state meet since 2009, and their fifth from Class 2A Section 7 overall.
The state meet will be hosted by Champlin Park High School, with the Class 2A meet held on Saturday, March 27. As the representative from Section 7, Forest Lake will compete starting at 11:30 a.m.
“I think it’s going to be so much more fun that the team gets to compete together,” Pierron said. “It isn’t about one person, it’s about the entire team. And it will be exciting that they get to experience it together. They have worked so hard for it, and they deserve it.”
