Parks, Lakes and Trails commission chair frustrated by lack of funding
“I’m disappointed there was nothing more than a $50,000 placeholder for parks infrastructure. Whether it’s the first meeting or the 10th meeting, it sends a message when one area is underrepresented.” That was the message Terri Steenblock, chair of the Forest Lake Parks, Lakes and Trails Commission, had for the Forest Lake City Council during its workshop on Nov. 23.
Her response followed the first viewing of the city’s 10-year plan during its Nov. 16 meeting. Steenblock didn’t mince words at her disappointment in the lack of parks funding by the city in the past and the $50,000 placeholder that was first presented in the 10-year plan by Bruce Kimmel of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors.
“I agree there has been no funding mechanism for that group beyond park dedication funds. In the long run, that’s unsustainable and needs to change,” City Administrator Patrick Casey said.
He recommended to the council a $50,000 per year increase to the commission’s budget, totaling up to $450,000 by 2030 “if we keep the course.” But Steenblock felt that amount was far too little to accomplish the tasks of the commission.
“Yes, I have heard Patrick [Casey, city administrator] say he wants a strategic plan from the Parks, Lakes and Trails Commission, which would include a budget recommendation. Fleshing out every detail of the strategic plan is going to take some time, and while we work on that I think there was enough information to insert financial placeholders in the budget presentation you received. In my opinion, there’s no excuse for excluding this work in the first-look at a potential 10-year financial plan. … I was disappointed there wasn’t greater representation. We continually hear how important Parks, Lakes and Trails are, but time and time again we are not represented,” Steenblock said.
While the council, over the past couple of years, has been discussing the importance of funding the commission, council members have consistently said they want to see the commission come up with a plan. Funding has remained stagnant through the process.
The council, in addition to City Administrator Casey, all agreed that the commission needs more funding. Councilmember Kathy Bystrom and Mayor Mara Bain both emphasized that there are some pressing financial considerations and that specifically includes updates at Beltz Park.
Bystrom said: “Terri articulated it well. There are some knowns. There are some knowns that certainly could be considered. … I don’t want to be sitting here a year from now having this conversation again. It’s frustrating. When we know investments in this area emerge as part of our strategic plan, we need to start a look at the implementation of the cadence of needs as part of the plan.”
“Yes, they’re pretty wild estimates at some level, but to Terri’s point, I’m not sure some of those things are any more unknown or uncertain than a future public works/fire station,” Bain said, referring to the proposed new facility for public works and the fire department.
Bain noted that it is still important to have spending priorities and plans for those priorities, and referenced a comprehensive park plan that was done about six years ago that was paid for by the city.
“It sits in a binder in Patrick’s office, and it’s as comprehensive as it could ever be, but it just sits there because council, as soon as it was adopted, immediately rejected it. I want to include those plans, but I don’t want to go down that path again, which is why I need those plans to be tethered to reality,” Bain said.
City Engineer Ryan Goodman said that plan has been useful in securing outside funding for the trail expansions that have come about in the last five years, which he said has been a big amount, and thus recommended that the council, along with the commission, work together to create a plan so applications can be submitted for grants and other external funding. Jamie Muscha, Parks, Lakes and Trails coordinator, said that she has been applying for grants, as well. Goodman said that there are some great opportunities coming up in the city regarding developments that could be very favorable toward the parks and trails budget.
Bain also noted that other general fund dollars have gone toward city “parks” such as the local Fenway Park and the local YMCA, which have effectively taken away dollars to be used for the upkeep and upgrading of area parks or expansion of new parks and trails.
“Today as we look at our general fund obligations, there is a healthy portion that goes to pay for the YMCA. I say that not as a disagreement of that decision — I love that we have that asset — but let’s be realistic, there are moneys not available to us today in the levy because they are going to that resource. Parks feels that pain,” Bain said.
“I agree, parks have been the stepchild for a long time. I could tell that when I got here, but we need to change that because our parks are going to be going nowhere if we don’t,” Casey said.
Sewer, stormwater / water rate changes
The increase in the stormwater utility, sewer and surface water fees were of continued discussion during the meeting. Following the Nov. 16 initial reading of the 10-year plan, the council took a look at the increases proposed by Kimmel of Ehlers: a 15% increase in water rates, a 3% increase in sewer rates, and a stormwater utility rate increase.
The water rate, under Casey’s proposal, would only be a 10% increase, and sewer would stay the same.
“The sewer fund is the best of those three funds. It’s the most solid, and can take the less hit,” Casey said. “The water fund, we’ve come a long way from two years ago where we had the water study and we couldn’t figure out how to finance, and the long-term outlook for the water fund was pretty poor. We’re about to stabilize that.”
Casey recommended a 10% water rate increase instead of Ehlers’ proposed 15%.
“We can have a discussion in the future. … But 15% is a little aggressive on Ehlers’ part there. They’re just looking at bottom line numbers there, but I think that fund could afford less,” Casey said.
“We took a tremendous fight, but the thought and communication with the community was it’s going to hurt in this year and it’ll be a smaller hurt. Ten percent — it’s still a lot, but I think I’m more comfortable with that as long as it’s leaving us in an OK place long-term,” Bain said.
The stormwater utility rate will increase to $48 from $40 under the current proposal by the city.
“Probably $60 is a better number, to be quite honest with you. First, when Ehlers presented the plan, it was a 10% increase, which would’ve been $4. Looking at the fund and the fund balance, and projecting out further, we think there’s going to be needed a bit more than that. ... This is the first year, and I didn’t want to raise that too high. I want to see how this year performs as revenues and expenditures go,” Casey said. He added that a big part of the equation moving forward is how discussions go with area lake and water organizations.
The city will also remove $62,000 worth of contractual services from the levy, which has been used for weed harvesting and control for the lakes, and will be shifted into the surface water fund. How those organizations request funding, where that funding comes from or how much funding to approve has been a point of confusion for the city.
“We’re still analyzing the relationship with the city and the watershed district and the lakes associations. We need more information on the watershed district. This shifts the $62,000 to the surface water fund. Ultimately keeping the lakes clean has to do with surface water runoff. … I feel it’s an appropriate place to shift these funds out of the general fund to a place where it’s meant to be,” Casey said.
That partnership is one Bystrom said she’d like to see figured out as soon as possible so the city can move forward with helping the organization’s efforts in keeping the lake clean.
“I feel like we’ve kicked this can down the road for a couple years, and I’d love to be able to get it sorted out once and for all. … I’m not suggesting that everything on that laundry list they want funded needs to be funded, but I think we need to support the health of the lake, whatever that means. I don’t want to be sitting here a year from now having this conversation wondering what happened.”
Casey said he thought it’s doable by next year “if we follow this structure.”
Lowered levy
Reductions to the budget have lowered the 2021 levy by about $37,00, or from 5.83% to 5.49%. Reductions include the senior senior center, which are mostly accomplished by rolling operations into the city’s staff duties and to the Human Rights Commission.
