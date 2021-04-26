Girls place 4th, boys 5th in meets Monday, April 19
The Forest Lake girls golf team finished fourth while the boys placed fifth in Suburban East Conference meets held Monday, April 19.
The Ranger girls posted a team score of 182, just seven strokes behind host East Ridge at Prestwick Golf Club on Monday, April 19. Stillwater was second at 179, and Roseville placed third at 180.
Individually, eighth grader Bella Leonhart fired a 39 to place third in the meet, while senior Sami Boerboom was close behind with a 41 that tied for sixth. Junior Greta Krieger shot a 50 that tied her for 18th place at the event, while sophomore Hailey Stanius rounded out the Rangers’ lineup by shooting 52 to tie for 26th.
Junior Ava McCarver finished with a 55, while senior Megan Carlson shot a 58.
On the boys side, Forest Lake carded a 332 team score to finish fifth at North Oaks Golf Club. That score was just one stroke behind Park of Cottage Grove and White Bear Lake, which tied for third; Cretin-Derham Hall won with a 324 score, three strokes better than East Ridge in second.
Senior Michael Vue led the Rangers with a round of 76 that individually earned him third place. Senior Tyler Brischke and junior Ryan Eischen both shot an 84 that tied for 15th, while senior Max Goeken rounded out Forest Lake’s scorers with an 88 that tied for 27th.
Other scores for Forest Lake included sophomore Nick Brischke with an 89, while senior Charlie Leonhart carded a 94.
Weather permitting, both teams will be busy in the week ahead.
The boys were scheduled to play in a tournament at Stone Ridge Golf Club on Tuesday, April 20 that was not completed at press time, then return to SEC action with an event at Highland National on Monday, April 26.
The girls were scheduled to play in a tournament at Highland National on Tuesday, April 20 that was not completed at press time.
The Rangers will play at River Oaks Golf Course on Thursday, April 22, then play an SEC meet at North Oaks Golf Club on Monday, April 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.