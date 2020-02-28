Blasko could be part of girls wrestling revolution in state-sanctioned sports
The state wrestling tournament, held over three days at the Xcel Energy Center every year, is the crown jewel of the Minnesota wrestling circuit, but there are a few annual events that come close to the prestige of the season finale. The Christmas Tournament and The Clash, both held in Rochester, are perhaps the giants of the regular season calendar for the Minnesota State High School League. Beyond the MSHSL-sanctioned circuit there is also the Minnesota Ninth-Grade and Under Wrestling League state tournament, where young wrestlers have often sought to make their marks. The Forest Lake program has produced more than a few “freshman” state champions in recent years.
For 2020, a new event was inaugurated, aimed at a growing demographic in the sport: girls. When the youth of the sport met for the Ninth-Grade meet at Champlin Park on Feb. 1, they were taking the mat for the first time alongside entrants in the new Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association girls championship. Forty-six school programs entered at least one wrestler for competition across 12 weight classes. Forest Lake sent only one athlete, but she enjoyed the greatest possible success: Eighth-grader Aspen Blasko beat a pair of old rivals en route to a 4-0 showing to become Minnesota’s first girls state titleist in the 95-pound weight class.
Couldn’t be stopped
At the girls state tournament, the 95-pound class was contested in a round-robin, a format where each wrestler faces every other contestant. Two athletes from Apple Valley, Arianna Holmes and Natalie Klavetter, provided little resistance, with Blasko beating both by first-period pins. Stouter competition came from the two names in the field, Destiny Lofton of New Prague and Sianna Madler of Anoka, both noted talents from the youth circuit. Lofton had previously beaten Blasko by a technical fall in the freestyle season, while Madler is a regular on the Minnesota state teams that compete at national tournaments.
“I wrestled Sianna [at a prior camp] and we were hand-fighting and she was just really, really good,” Blasko said. “I was terrified to wrestle her at state,” Blasko said.
It turns out, Blasko’s fears were unfounded. She worked to a gutsy 7-5 victory on points over Lofton after trailing by 3 going into the final minute. Blasko scored a 2-point reversal and then earned 3 back points, points for putting an opponent on their back, to swing the bout. She also beat Madler 8-7 in a match that came down to a referee’s decision. Madler put Blasko on her back at the end of regulation time. The referee awarded Madler 2 back points, maintaining a 1-point final margin in Blasko’s favor. The Anoka coaches initiated a discussion as to whether Madler had held Blasko down long enough to earn a third back point, which would have sent the match into overtime, but the ref stuck with her initial ruling.
Blasko cited her leg strength and tenacious control of her opponents while “on top” (holding the other wrestler in control from behind and/or above after a takedown or a restart) as the keys to her victories.
“I love riding; legs is my favorite technique,” Blasko said. “I put the legs in so they can’t get up, and I go to a power half-[Nelson] and keep working that.”
She won the tournament despite entering as the unheralded entrant before wrestling commenced, having been seeded fifth of five at the start of the day, and she was able to win with her riding technique despite giving up plenty of weight to each of her opponents. Blasko tipped the scales at all of 87 pounds at weigh-in; there was no weight class lower than 95 at the tournament, and late-season rules actually allow for a 2-pound overage, so Blasko may well have been 10 pounds lighter than any of her opponents.
“It’s hard to hold them when they weigh so much more than you,” Blasko said.
“She came into the meet giving up a lot of weight; [the other competitors] were clearly bigger,” said Aspen Blasko’s coach and father, Christopher Blasko, a noted Ranger wrestler in the 1990s who competed alongside current varsity head coach Joe Kunshier.
Christopher admits that his first reaction when Aspen told him that she wanted to take up wrestling was to try to talk her out of it, but clearly Aspen was not going to be stopped.
“I would go to the tournaments and wrestle with the guys before the matches started, and I’d beat about half of them – and I liked beating half of them,” Aspen said. “Dad would say, it’s a boys sport, but finally he said he’d sign me up.”
Coached by a Ranger legend
When Christopher was making the jump from the youth ranks to the main Ranger team under longtime coach Bob Dettmer, he remembers taking inspiration from the 1993 varsity team that won the state team title, and in particular, from Troy Marr, who contributed to that title performance and was also the first Ranger to win two individual state championships, a mark now equaled by two others, including current star Derrick Cardinal.
Though Christopher initially wondered if wrestling was the right sport for Aspen, Marr, now a coach, saw her potential right away.
“When she was hanging around watching her little brother wrestle, you could see she had the drive to get in there and show what she could do,” Marr said.
Christopher says Marr “has coached Aspen up more than anyone” – who better to learn from than one of the Ranger program’s best of all time?
“I looked up to [Marr] when I was a middle-school wrestler and he was a senior, so it’s been cool to have him helping Aspen as a coach,” Christopher said.
“Aspen is very coachable,” Marr said. “If you tell her to do something in a match, she’ll do it. If you say, ‘get your head up,’ her head will pop up.”
Not only for boys
Officially, the Minnesota State High School League runs wrestling as a co-ed sport, though nearly all competitors are boys. Girls can occasionally be seen in the varsity ranks, with the most recent star of note being Emily Shilson, formerly of Centennial and later Mounds View and now a member of the women’s team at Augsburg University, who reached the state tournament in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The state meet is open to any girl who can qualify in competition against boys, but there is not yet a separate girls division or tournament at the varsity level.
Although she will have to go up against boys to make her mark in the Ranger program, Aspen left no doubt as to her intentions when asked if she will go out for the varsity unit in the future.
“I don’t know why I wouldn’t,” she said.
“She’s in the wrestling room now, but it’s an issue right now of finding partners her size,” Christopher said. “We go to other clubs where she can go against girls and boys her size, and that’s been good for her, too.”
Many other state leagues have opened girls competition in one form or another, and Minnesota could be joining the list sometime in the next few years. Forest Lake activities director Mike Hennen recently signed a proposal, alongside ADs from Cambridge-Isanti, Anoka, Zimmerman and Jackson County Central, in support of moving forward with discussions on adding girls wrestling as a varsity sport. Forest Lake’s administrative region (Region 7AA) passed a girls wrestling resolution, and a majority of the remaining regions must now take up the cause in order to bring the discussion to the MSHSL board of directors, who would eventually vote, it is hoped, to give the sport varsity status.
“We don’t have a majority [of regions] yet; it’s closer this year than it was last year, but we’re not quite there,” Hennen said.
A recent groundswell of girls participation is one factor in the movement to create a female division. There were 98 girls weight-certified on Minnesota boys teams in the 2018-19 season, double the number from just two seasons prior. The Forest Lake youth program had five girls participating this season; on Feb. 16, Hopkins High School announced the formation of the first all-girls wrestling club team, which will hit the mat next season.
Whenever girls wrestling achieves varsity status, the proposed plan is similar to that used in other states. At first, girls would continue to compete for spots on boys teams during the regular season, but would then have the opportunity to battle for a state title in an all-girls tournament. As participation numbers increase, duals teams and possibly a state team tournament could also be added.
“In every state where they’ve started girls wrestling like that, it’s exploded,” Christopher said. “Then when the girls are wrestling, the boys numbers also increase because girls have little brothers or big brothers who want to do it when they see their sister competing.”
Boys volleyball is also currently working through the same lengthy approval process as girls wrestling, and some discussion suggests that both sports will eventually be raised to the varsity level at the same time. Forest Lake initiated a boys volleyball program last spring to go with other emerging sports like trap shooting and fishing.
“Anything that our kids can do activity-wise is great,” Hennen said. “Participation in activities correlates with better grades and success in life.”
With four years of high school still ahead of her, Aspen Blasko may be among the participants when the MSHSL hosts its first girls varsity championship.
“It would be nice to do both [open and all-girls wrestling],” she said. “I’d like to be on a girls team, but it’s going to be the boys who help me get better. It would be nice to get to state, but I’ll just go with the flow, try my best and get better.”
