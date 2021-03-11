The Forest Lake girls Nordic ski team earned the state team title today in races run at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
As a team the Rangers finished with 588 points, 32 more than defending state champion St. Paul Highland Park, to give Forest Lake its first state title in girls Nordic skiing.
Leading the way for the Rangers was sophomore Jordan Parent, who finished fifth individually with a combined time of 24:49.2 for her two races. Next was senior Amelea Hauer, who finished 11th with a combined time of 26:04.5.
Close behind was junior Ella Niznik in 16th place with a combined time of 26:18.7, while junior Annabelle Stang rounded out Forest Lake’s scoring racers by placing 24th with a 26:44.7 combined time.
Among the displacement skiers, sophomore Evelyn Hudrlik finished 32nd with a combined time of 27:08.0, freshman Chloe Erickson took 44th with a time of 27:45.9, and junior Isabel Castilleja finished 102nd with a combined time of 29:54.6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.