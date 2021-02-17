While the Forest Lake girls tennis team lost two matches last week, dropping a 4-3 decision at Park on Tuesday, Sept. 22, before losing 5-2 to Cretin-Derham Hall two days later, coach Violet Shortley was pleased by her team’s performances.
“We may have lost both matches, but we have grown exponentially as a team,” she said. “For example, against Park our second doubles team of Anna Luedtke and Sydney Wiener won a three-set match by scores of 7-7 — with a 7-5 tiebreaker — 4-6, 13-11.”
Besides Luedtke and Wiener at No. 2 doubles, the other winners for Forest Lake in the match against the Wolfpack were junior Hannah Melander in straight sets at second singles and senior Amanda Hanowski at third singles.
Winning their individual matches against CDH were Hanowski, who won at third singles by scores of 6-1, 6-3, and junior Ashlyn Vetsch, who claimed a 6-3, 6-3 victory at fourth singles.
The Rangers competed against Cretin-Derham Hall in the first round of the Suburban East Conference team tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 29, but the results were not available before press time. If Forest Lake won, it advanced to the second round against an opponent to be determined on Thursday, Oct. 1.
