The Forest Lake girls tennis team avenged an early season loss to White Bear Lake with a victory on the Bears’ home courts on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Last week the Rangers lost 5-2 to Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Senior Amanda Hanowski won in straight sets at third singles, while junior Ashlyn Vetsch won at fourth singles.
“One of our doubles teams, C.C. Walesheck and Emily Bromert, went three full sets after losing their first set 6-0,” said coach Violet Shortly. “They showed fabulous fight to win the second set, and it was great to see them come back and show some fight.”
The Rangers rebounded by knocking off White Bear Lake 4-3 two days later. Forest Lake won the top three singles matches, led by sophomore Malia McKinnon at first singles, junior Hannah Melander at second singles and Hanowski at third singles.
The second doubles team of junior Anna Luedtke and sophomore Ellie Zowin rebounded from a 2-6 loss in the first set to win the following sets 6-3, 7-5 and clinch the win.
“In fourth singles Ashlyn Vetsch had a great match that went three sets, and she lost the third set 10-12,” Shortly said. “If I was a betting girl, I would bet that she will not lose a match like that again.”
Forest Lake opened section tournament play with a tough loss at Andover on Monday, Oct. 5. The Rangers will close the season by hosting North Branch on Thursday, Oct. 8, in a match starting at 3:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.