The Forest Lake girls swim team claimed a 102-84 victory over Roseville on Thursday, Sept. 24, thanks in part to a strong performance by senior Paige Anderson.
Anderson was a double winner for the Rangers, taking first in both the 200- and 500-yard freestyle with times of 2:05.25 and 5:35.59, respectively.
Anderson also swam the anchor leg for two winning relays, teaming with freshman Grace Chatwin, junior Lauren Eddy and sophomore Haley Bent to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:03.54, while the 400 free relay of Bent, eighth grader Avery Fallon, Chatwin and Anderson closed out the meet with a winning time of 4:05.01.
Other individual winners for the Rangers included Bent in the 200 IM with a time of 2:30.70, freshman Bella Pope winning the 100 fly with a time of 1:04.53, and Chatwin taking first in the 100 back with a 1:05.63 clocking.
