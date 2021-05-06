Fagerland wins diving title
The Forest Lake girls swim team dropped the curtain on the 2020 season by finishing fifth at the Class 2A Section 7 meet.
“There were a bunch of surprises in terms of the amount of time our girls dropped,” Forest Lake coach Kim Jones said. “Overall, we were very happy with how they did, especially with such a weird year. We were really excited and happy with how they performed.”
Unlike in years past, when each team in the section meet swam at the same time in the same place on the same day, concerns over COVID-19 forced this year’s Section 7 meet to run in a very different style.
“Since no more than four teams could compete together, the Anoka-Hennepin schools held their meet on Friday night, and the four other schools – Cambridge-Isanti, Duluth East, Centennial and us – held our meet on Saturday night,” Jones explained. “Then after our meet was over, they combined our times to determine the winners.”
In the team competition, Forest Lake finished fifth with 222 points. Blaine won the meet with 459 points, 66 more than Andover in second place.
“Our girls knew it was the final meet of the year, so there was no reason to hold back,” Jones said.
The lone event winner for the Rangers was senior Madison Fagerland, who took first in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 414.30, a personal best that was more than 38 points ahead of second-place finisher Alyssa Jensen of Blaine.
Freshman Delaney Nickels posted a point total of 315.85 to place sixth in that event.
Another strong performance by a senior came from Paige Anderson, who finished sixth in the 200 free with a time of 2:00.65 and also took sixth in the 500 free with a 5:29.76 clocking.
“Paige Anderson has always been such a strong athlete for our program, so it was good to see her do really well,” Jones said.
Sophomore Haley Bent placed seventh in the 100 fly with a time of 1:02.57, while freshman Bella Pope took 10th in that event with a 1:03.23 mark. Bent also finished 12th in the 200 IM with a time of 2:24.53.
Eighth grader Grace True finished eighth in the 100 free with a time of 56.98, and she took ninth in the 100 breast with a 1:12.02 clocking; junior Lauren Eddy was 11th in that event with a time of 1:12.74.
“I believe Grace True dropped almost six seconds off her time in the 100 free, and that’s just unheard of,” Jones said. “That’s especially true when you realize she already was swimming very fast beforehand.”
Senior Ashlyn Mackowick finished eighth in the 100 back with a time of 1:04.14, while freshman Grace Chatwin was next with a 1:04.23 clocking. Chatwin placed 11th in the 50 free (26.08).
“All around, I think our girls dropped their best times in a number of events,” Jones said. “When you think about the season being shortened by three weeks, it’s very impressive to do that. And it was great that their best performance came in the final meet of the year.
“I was really proud of the way our girls handled this season. Every change and hurdle that we’ve thrown at them, they handled in stride.”
