Last year the preseason prognosticators expected the Forest Lake girls basketball team would need to rebuild.
That’s because the Rangers far exceeded those forecasts, posting a 20-9 record and falling just one win shy of earning the program’s third straight state tournament appearance.
This year expectations are high.
“My expectation is that we’re working to be in the section championship game, working to give ourselves the best chance to make a state tournament appearance,” coach Jen Wagner said about the season ahead. “Without hesitation, that’s the goal for all of our players as well. Our goal is to play to our potential when we hit the section playoffs, because that gives our team the best potential to extend our season.”
And with nine returnees this season – a group that includes eight seniors – Forest Lake will not be sneaking up on opponents this winter.
“That group is really, really solid,” Wagner said. “They’re incredibly hard-working, they’re coachable and teachable, and they have a team-first mentality. It’s outstanding to have that type of leadership in your gym.”
Leading the way is senior co-captain Logan Anderson, whom Wagner praised for being more than just a tremendous athlete.
“More important than her talent is the level of work that she brings to every game, every practice and every drill,” Wagner said of Anderson. “It’s infectious, and it’s fun to watch.”
Wagner said fellow senior co-captain LuLu Pekron will team up with the other seniors who were on the varsity roster last season – Paige Swanson, Lauren Palmer, Lydia Bostrum, Hailey Pitzl, Josey Kahl and Katie Johnson – as well as junior Greta Krieger to give the Rangers reason to dream.
“Some things are out of our control, such as having a state playoff,” Wagner said. “But we can make sure we keep our players safe, and we give them the best opportunity to grow their skills and have a great experience.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.