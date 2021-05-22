Rangers go 3-0 last week
The Forest Lake girls lacrosse team extended its winning streak to seven straight games with three victories last week.
The Rangers opened the win with a 12-5 victory over Mounds View on Wednesday, May 12. Juniors Erin Brown and Brooke Glumack combined for seven of those goals, with Glumack scoring four times and Brown adding three.
Sophomore Emma Halweg also had a pair of goals, while senior Mikaela Ness, sophomores Mikayla Kulenkamp and Paige Rogers each scored once. Junior Hannah Melander had nine saves to earn the victory in goal.
Forest Lake then claimed a 15-9 win at Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, May 14, in a game that saw Ness score six goals and Brown add five. Glumack finished with two goals and three assists, while Rogers and senior Angela Ebsen each tallied a goal.
Melander then stopped eight of the 10 shots she faced as the Rangers beat Grand Rapids/Greenway by a 10-2 score the next day. Brown and junior Samantha Hayek each had three goals in the victory, while Rogers scored twice and Halweg and junior Megan Brown each added a goal.
