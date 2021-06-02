Rangers win 9 straight before loss at Hill-Murray
The Forest Lake girls lacrosse team extended its win streak to nine straight games before losing at Hill-Murray on Monday, May 24.
The Rangers began last week by claiming a narrow 8-7 victory in a non-conference matchup at Mahtomedi on Monday, May 17. Junior Erin Brown led the offense in that victory, scoring five of her team’s goals.
Senior Mikaela Ness collected two goals and an assist, while sophomore Paige Rogers had a goal and two assists.
Junior goaltender Hannah Melander had 12 saves on 19 shots to earn the victory.
Two nights later Forest Lake used a six-goal second half to earn an 11-8 home win over Roseville. Ness and Brown played a huge role offensively, combining for seven goals; Ness finished with four goals, while Brown had three goals and three assists.
Junior Samantha Hayek had two goals and two assists, while Rogers added two goals and an assist.
But the Rangers fell behind 6-3 after the first half at Hill-Murray and never recovered, dropping a 13-8 decision on Monday, May 24.
Junior Brooke Glumack led Forest Lake with four goals and added an assist, while Ness finished with three goals and Brown had four assists. Sophomore Emma Halweg also got on the scoresheet with a goal and an assist.
Melander had a busy night in the Rangers goal, stopping 15 shots.
