The Forest Lake girls lacrosse team came within an eyelash of springing a major upset.
The Rangers mounted a back-and-forth struggle against Stillwater, ranked third in the state, at the field behind Forest Lake Elementary in its home opener on Friday, April 23. Neither team led by more than a goal, and only a save in the game’s final seconds kept Forest Lake from forcing overtime.
That is why Rangers coach Jenna Brown did not consider the loss to be a setback.
“Some might say that we lost to the best team in the league, but I would say we kept up with the best team in the league,” she said. “We can do so much better than this.
“I don’t see this as a negative, this loss. I see it as a positive, because we’re going to be able to play so much better after this game.”
The key to Forest Lake’s strong performance, at least in Brown’s eyes, was her team’s defensive effort.
“Our defense was phenomenal,” she said. “We have worked really hard on our defense this year. We used to play just zone; now we do zone with a twist, and I’m proud of how well they performed with so little practice.”
Senior goaltender Hannah Melander played an important role in that defensive effort, collecting 12 saves.
“We couldn’t have stayed close without Hannah,” Brown said. “It wasn’t just her saves; it was her communication, and her energy overall.”
Offensively the standout was senior Mikaela Ness, who had five of her team’s goals while assisting on a sixth. Juniors Samantha Hayek and Brooke Glumack each had a goal for the Rangers.
The loss evened the Rangers record at 1-1 after a season-opening 14-3 rout at Park of Cottage Grove on Wednesday, April 20. In that contest Ness had five goals and Glumack scored four while junior Erin Brown added two. Sophomores Mikayla Kulenkamp and Emma Halweg also had goals in that victory, as did Hayek.
“This was our second game together as a team, and we have a lot of players who have not played varsity before,” Brown said after the Stillwater setback. “And we kept up with Stillwater for the entire game. There are a few things we need to work on, but I’m proud of this team for staying so close to Stillwater.”
