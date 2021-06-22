The Forest Lake girls lacrosse team won its Section 7 quarterfinal contest before suffering a season-ending one-goal loss in the semifinals.
The Rangers used a second-half explosion to defeat Blaine 15-8 in its tournament opener, which was played at home on Thursday, June 3. Forest Lake outscored the visitors 9-2 in the second half to secure the victory.
Senior Mikaela Ness and junior Brooke Glumack were an unstoppable 1-2 punch for the Rangers as both scored five goals, with Glumack adding three assists while Ness had one. Junior Erin Brown also had two goals in the victory, while senior Angela Ebsen, and sophomores Emma Halweg and Paige Rogers each added a goal.
Junior goaltender Hannah Melander finished with 15 saves and allowed just two second-half goals against the Bengals.
Forest Lake then saw its season end with a bitter 9-8 loss to Champlin Park on Monday, June 7, at Osseo.
Ness closed her high school career with one final big effort, finishing with five of the Rangers’ goals. Glumack, junior Samantha Hayek and Halweg also had goals for Forest Lake, while Glumack added a pair of assists.
Melander finished with 17 saves in the loss, which gave the Rangers an 11-4 record for the season.
