Rangers beat Northern Tier Stars in opener
The Forest Lake girls hockey team suffered a cruel finish to an outstanding season.
The Rangers dropped a 4-1 decision to Grand Rapids/Greenway in a home semifinal contest in the Class 2A Section 7 tournament on Thursday, March 18.
In that game, second-seed Forest Lake fell behind when the third-seeded Lightning scored once in the opening period and two more goals in the second.
Senior Emma Brust got the Rangers on the board with a goal at 3:48 of the final period, but the team was unable to mount a comeback, as it had often done during the regular season. Grand Rapids/Greenway iced the victory with a short-handed tally late in the third.
Sophomore Adria Haley finished with 16 saves for Forest Lake, which finished with a 15-4-2 overall record.
The Rangers opened section play with a 5-1 victory over the seventh seed, the Northern Tier Stars, in a home contest on Tuesday, March 16.
Junior Jennarae Bateman scored just 20 seconds into the game to give Forest Lake the lead, and the Rangers added goals by sophomore Emma Halweg and senior Rachel Golnitz to build a 3-1 advantage after the second period.
Junior C.C. Walesheck scored early in the third period, and Forest Lake spent the final five minutes of the third period killing off penalties. But the Rangers did not allow another goal, while freshman Sami Pool added a short-handed marker to close the scoring.
“I thought we were a little sloppy in the first period, but I thought we cleaned things up nicely in the second,” coach Andy Richardson said. “I was really pleased with the way we killed penalties in the third, and adding a short-handed goal was a great way to respond.”
Haley stopped all but one of the 20 shots she faced to earn the victory.
