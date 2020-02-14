Rangers face Andover in section championship on Thursday
It would be easy to say the Forest Lake girls hockey team saved its best for last – namely, the final home hockey game of the season.
It was a fast start that carried the Rangers to a 3-2 victory over the section’s No. 3 seed North Wright County in the Class 2A Section 7 semifinal played at the Forest Lake Sports Center.
Forest Lake, the No. 9 ranked team in Class 2A, scored the game’s first three goals, then held on to knock off the team ranked immediately above them in the most recent state poll.
“Our 12 seniors knew this was our last home game and they wanted to make it a good one – and they sure did,” Rangers coach Todd Gutterman said. “That’s a good hockey team from North Wright County, and they’re very well-coached. ... But our girls left it all on the ice, and that’s all we can ask.”
Forest Lake, the second seed in the section, took the lead when senior Brooke Remington scored at 13:38 of the opening period. The Rangers continued to dominate the second period, adding power-play goals by juniors Rachel Golnitz and Brieja Parent to build a 3-0 advantage.
“It was exactly what we wanted. All the credit to the team for that,” Gutterman said of the fast start.
Penalties allowed North Wright County to creep back into the game despite being outshot 30-14 through two periods. North Wright County senior Maddy Skelton scored a power-play goal with just 38 seconds left in the second period to cut Forest Lake’s lead to 3-1.
“We’re big and strong, and I think some of the penalties were the result of us being big and strong,” Gutterman said. “Our girls play hard and physical, but this season we’ve scored 19 short-handed goals and given up 11 goals on the power play.”
Forest Lake was whistled for seven penalties, including three called in the third period.
“It can be a moment thing [if they score], but it can be a momentum thing for us if we kill them off,” Gutterman said of the penalties. “We do have to do a better job of staying out of the box.”
North Wright County raised the tension level with a sixth-attacker goal with 39 seconds left in the game, but Forest Lake’s senior goaltender Allyn Goehner finished with 21 saves to backstop the Rangers to the section title game against Andover, the second-ranked team in the state, at Fogerty Arena on Thursday, Feb. 13, starting at 7 p.m.
Rangers open with easy win
Forest Lake started Section 7 play by mauling Duluth 8-0 at the Forest Lake Sports Center on Thursday, Feb. 6. The Rangers scored four goals in each of the first two periods to cruise to the victory. Remington opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 6:17 of the opening period, and seniors Bailey O’Donovan, Parent and Sydney Rydel each scored in a 63-second span late in the first. The Rangers scored four goals in the first 5:30 of the second period as Golnitz scored twice while Remington and senior Ellen Nelson also found the back of the net.
Goehner stopped all 12 shots she faced in this contest to claim her 15th shutout this season.
