Rangers remain in first in Suburban East Conference
For the second Saturday in a row, the Forest Lake girls hockey team avenged an early season loss with a home victory.
On Saturday, Feb. 20, the Rangers claimed a thrilling 2-1 win over East Ridge.
The victory avenged an early season road loss to the Raptors, and it extended the Rangers’ unbeaten string to nine straight games entering this week.
“This win shows that we’re a different team from the one that played them in our third game of the season,” coach Andy Richardson said. “We’ve been getting better as the season goes on. Right now, I think we’re a pretty darn good team.”
The contest was close throughout, with Forest Lake taking the lead on junior Jennarae Bateman’s goal at 10:18 of the second period.
“We wanted to just keep playing the way we were playing: Keep playing aggressively, and keep playing hard,” Richardson said. “In the third period we kept the puck in the offensive zone most of the period.”
That style resulted in a second Forest Lake goal, this coming off the stick of sophomore Emma Halweg at 9:24 of the third period. After that goal, the Rangers did not let up; in fact, they were even more aggressive and came close to scoring again.
“I thought that was our best shift of the game, the one right after we scored the second goal,” Richardson said. “It looked as if we were on the power-play. All five were touching the puck, keeping it moving and making sure we were dangerous the whole time.”
East Ridge made things interesting in the final minute, taking advantage of a Forest Lake penalty by pulling the goaltender to create a 6-on-4 advantage that resulted in a goal with just 53 seconds to play. But the Rangers buckled down to claim the win that gives them a 9-2-1 record this season.
“I thought it was a great game by both teams,” Richardson said. “We did a great job of keeping them on the outside [of the offensive zone] and not giving them a lot of high-percentage scoring chances. That’s why it was nice to come away with the win.”
Forest Lake began the week with a 5-2 win over Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Sophomore Maddy Monette and senior Sami Boerboom scored in the opening period, while Bateman and senior Katie Stanius scored in the second to give the Rangers a 4-0 lead.
Freshman Sami Pool scored a short-handed goal late in the final period to ice the victory.
With the win, Forest Lake improved to 9-2-1 in the Suburban East Conference. The Rangers lead the league with 19 points, two more than second-place Stillwater, but the Ponies have played two fewer league games than has Forest Lake.
The Rangers began this week with a contest at Roseville on Wednesday, Feb. 24, that was not completed before press time.
Forest Lake then will host Gentry Academy, which is ranked No. 8 in the state in Class 1A, in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Feb. 27, starting at 2 p.m.
