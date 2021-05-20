The Forest Lake girls golf team solidified its spot in the upper echelon of the Suburban East Conference with another strong performance in a meet at Midland Hills Country Club on Monday, May 17.

The Rangers posted a team total of 167, second only to Stillwater and four strokes ahead of third-place East Ridge.

Eighth grader Bella Leonhart continued her impressive first season in the varsity lineup, tying for fifth with a 9-hole total of 39. Senior Sami Boerboom was just two shots in back of Leonhart in 11th, while junior Ava McCarver tied for 15th with a round of 43 and seventh grader Taylor Thompson closed out Forest Lake’s scoring quartet with a 44 that was good for 17th.

Close behind was sophomore Malia McKinnon with a 48, while sophomore Hailey Stanius shot a 52.

Recommended for you

Load comments