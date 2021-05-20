The Forest Lake girls golf team solidified its spot in the upper echelon of the Suburban East Conference with another strong performance in a meet at Midland Hills Country Club on Monday, May 17.
The Rangers posted a team total of 167, second only to Stillwater and four strokes ahead of third-place East Ridge.
Eighth grader Bella Leonhart continued her impressive first season in the varsity lineup, tying for fifth with a 9-hole total of 39. Senior Sami Boerboom was just two shots in back of Leonhart in 11th, while junior Ava McCarver tied for 15th with a round of 43 and seventh grader Taylor Thompson closed out Forest Lake’s scoring quartet with a 44 that was good for 17th.
Close behind was sophomore Malia McKinnon with a 48, while sophomore Hailey Stanius shot a 52.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.