The Forest Lake girls golf team continued its surge toward the top of the Suburban East Conference with a pair of steady performances last week.
The Rangers finished fourth in a meet hosted by Dellwood Country Club on Monday, May 3, with their team total of 192 just one shot behind Park of Cottage Grove in third place.
Eighth grader Bella Leonhart continued her fine spring by firing a 44 that was good for 10th place, while junior Ava McCarver and senior Sami Boerboom were close behind. McCarver carded a 46 to tie for 15th place, while Boerboom was one shot back in 18th place.
Rounding out Forest Lake’s scoring quartet in that meet was sophomore Hailey Stanius, who placed 33rd with a 55. Junior Greta Krieger and seventh grader Taylor Thompson finished with identical 58’s.
The Rangers then challenged for the top of the leaderboard in a match held at Stillwater Country Club on Monday, May 10. Forest Lake’s team score of 172 was eight shots better than East Ridge in third and trailed only the host school, which shot a 165.
Leonhart earned medalist honors at this meet with a 38, one shot ahead of Park’s Emily Waldo.
Boerboom and Thompson tied for 11th with identical 44’s, while McCarver placed 18th with a 46. Krieger was one shot behind McCarver, while sophomore Malia McKinnon finished with a 54.
