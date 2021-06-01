Four Rangers earn All-SEC honors
The Forest Lake boys and girls golf teams will begin the preparations for section golf tournaments after finishing their Suburban East Conference schedules last week.
The Ranger girls finished strong in the SEC Final held on the red course at Oak Glen on Thursday, May 20. Forest Lake placed third with a team total of 355, just four strokes behind East Ridge in second place.
As a result, the Rangers finished third overall in the SEC this season with an average of 179.71, less than a point behind East Ridge in second. Stillwater won the title with a team average of 169.57.
Individually, eighth grader Bella Leonhart tied with Olivia Salonek of Roseville for medalist honors in the event at Oak Glen as both shot a 75. Senior Sami Boerboom tied for seventh with an 83, while seventh grader Taylor Thompson carded a 95 and junior Greta Krieger finished with a 102 to round out Forest Lake’s scoring.
Both Leonhard and Boerboom were named to the All-SEC team. Leonhard placed third individually with her average of 39.00 this season, while Boerboom averaged 42.00 shots per nine holes.
Junior Ava McCarver and Krieger both received honorable mention from the SEC. McCarver’s 46.91 average was the best amongst the honorable mention golfers, while Krieger carried a 50.82 average.
Meanwhile the Forest Lake boys tied Stillwater for sixth place in the final SEC event of the season, which was played at Troy Burne Golf Club on Tuesday, May 18. The Rangers finished with a 343 score that was just six shots behind fifth-place Park of Cottage Grove.
As a result, Forest Lake placed sixth in the SEC this season with a team average of 331.83, a mere half-point behind Park in fifth and less than two shots behind Woodbury in fourth.
Individually, senior Michael Vue carded an 80 at Troy Burne to place seventh, while senior Charlie Leonhart finished with an 86 to place 21st. Rounding out the scoring rounds for the Rangers were senior Max Goeken with an 88 and senior Tyler Brischke with an 89.
Both Vue and Brischke earned All-SEC laurels this season. Vue finished fourth individually with his average of 77.00 shots per round, while Brischke tied for ninth with 79.75 shots per round.
Junior Ryan Eischen received honorable mention from the SEC with his average of 81.50 shots per round.
