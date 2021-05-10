Rangers place second at SEC Midseason tourney

The Forest Lake girls golf team posted several strong performances in three competitions last week.

The busy week began with a solid second-place finish in a Suburban East Conference event held at North Oaks Golf Club on Monday, April 26. The Rangers carded a 190 to tie with East Ridge, 16 shots behind Stillwater in first place.

Individually, senior Sami Boerboom led the way with a 43 that tied her for sixth place, while eighth grader Bella Leonhart fired a 45 to tie for 10th. Junior Ava McCarver also had a strong round, finishing with a 47 to tie for 14th, while sophomore Malia McKinnon rounded out Forest Lake’s scorers with a 55.

Junior Greta Krieger finished with a 57, while sophomore Hailey Stanius had a 62.

Two days later the Rangers finished second in the SEC Midseason played at Troy Burne Golf Club, posting a 360 team score that was two shots ahead of East Ridge in third place, but 18 behind the Ponies in first.

Leonhart led Forest Lake at this event by firing a 79 that was good for second place – and was just three strokes behind medalist Olivia Salonek of Roseville – while Boerboom carded an 84 that was part of a tie for sixth.

Krieger tied for 21st with a round of 98, while McCarver was one shot behind Krieger in 23rd place. Seventh grader Taylor Thompson shot a 101, while senior Megan Carlson rounded out the lineup with a 110.

Then the Rangers placed fourth in the SEC meet held at Les Bolstad Golf Course at the University of Minnesota the following day. The Rangers posted a team score of 194, which was six strokes behind third-place Park of Cottage Grove but a comfortable 10 shots ahead of fifth-place White Bear Lake.

Leonhart continued her fine spring by again leading Forest Lake with a 9-hole score of 46 that tied for 10th.

Boerboom was just one shot behind Leonhart in 14th place, while McCarver was two strokes behind Boerboom in a tie for 17th place. Krieger posted a 52 to round out the Rangers’ four scoring golfers.

Junior Eva DuFresne shot a 56, while Carlson finished with a 58.

