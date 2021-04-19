Boerboom, Leonhart tie for 6th individually
The Forest Lake girls golf team opened its season with an impressive team victory in a Suburban East Conference event it hosted at Tanners Brook Golf Club on Monday, April 12.
The Rangers posted a team total of 172 for the back 9 of the course, one shot ahead of second-place Stillwater and six better than Park of Cottage Grove in third.
Forest Lake was led by the one-two punch of senior Sami Boerboom and eighth grader Bella Leonhart, who tied for sixth individually with identical 41 scores.
Junior Ava McCarver was third for the Rangers with a 44, the best score for a third golfer for any team in the event, while sophomore Hailey Stanius tied for 18th place with a 46.
Senior Megan Carlson carded a 53, while sophomore Malia McKinnon finished with a 54.
Forest Lake’s next match against SEC schools will take place on Monday, April 19, at Prestwick Golf Club. That will be one of the three events the Rangers will play next week, followed by contest at Highland National Golf Club on Tuesday, April 20, and an event at River Oaks Golf Course on Thursday, April 22.
