Hushagen, Niznik among number of talented returnees for Rangers
Count Forest Lake girls cross-country coach John Fick amongst those hoping COVID-19 restrictions do not affect the coming sports season.
“These girls lost their entire track season in 2020, and the cross-country season last year was very different,” Fick said. “It will be interesting to see how they compete with a more ‘normal’ schedule, and with more ‘normal’ meets.”
Fick knows there is plenty of talent on the Rangers roster. One of the top returnees is eighth grader Norah Hushagen, who won the section and was second in the conference meet last fall. In the spring Hushagen qualified for the state track meet in both the 1,600 and the 3,200.
“It will be fun – it will be a treat to watch her,” Fick said. “Norah is very motivated coming into this season.”
But there also is plenty of depth behind Hushagen. Among the runners to watch is senior Ella Niznik, who finished seventh in the state in the 800 last spring and also ran a leg on Forest Lake’s 4x800 relay team that placed fourth.
Two other members of that relay also return in juniors Ellie Hanowski and Jordan Parent. Among other runners who will push for varsity status are two seniors, Annabelle Stang and Isabel Castilleja.
Parent, Stang, Castilleja and Niznik also have experience competing on a big stage as all four competed for Forest Lake’s girls Nordic ski team that won a state title last March.
Defending that state title is in the future, however. In the present, Fick hopes that the pods and protocols that were a part of cross-country last fall give way to races with larger numbers competing together.
“It’s going to be fun to be back and have a more ‘normal’ season,” he said. “I’m not complaining about last season, but last season the conference meet and the section meet was raced in pods, and it just didn’t feel right.
“I’m happy to be back with the bigger meets, where everyone can run together.”
