The Forest Lake girls basketball team collected a win and a loss last week.

The Rangers' week began with a 71-50 loss to Stillwater, the team ranked fifth in the state in Class 4A, on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Lulu Pekron finished with 12 points in that contest while senior Logan Anderson had 19 for Forest Lake.

The Rangers bounced back to crush East Ridge 73-49 on Friday, Feb. 12, as Anderson scored 29 points, junior Greta Krieger scored 17 and senior Katie Johnson added 12.

