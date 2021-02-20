The Forest Lake girls basketball team collected a win and a loss last week.
The Rangers' week began with a 71-50 loss to Stillwater, the team ranked fifth in the state in Class 4A, on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Lulu Pekron finished with 12 points in that contest while senior Logan Anderson had 19 for Forest Lake.
The Rangers bounced back to crush East Ridge 73-49 on Friday, Feb. 12, as Anderson scored 29 points, junior Greta Krieger scored 17 and senior Katie Johnson added 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.