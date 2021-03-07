Twice last week the Forest Lake girls basketball team used a strong first-half effort to claim wins.
The Rangers outscored Woodbury 28-16 in the first half to earn a 56-44 home victory on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Junior Greta Krieger led the way with 17 points, while senior Logan Anderson was close behind with 16.
Forest Lake then stifled Mounds View on Friday, Feb. 26, roaring to a 29-8 halftime advantage and cruising to a 59-21 win. Anderson topped the Rangers with 19 points, while senior Lulu Pekron had 13 and Krieger 11.
With the two wins, Forest Lake improved to 10-3 on the season and is tied with Roseville for second in the Suburban East Conference. The Rangers will look to tighten their hold on second as they play four of their final five games at home.
The four-game homestand began with a contest against Irondale on Tuesday, March 2, that was not completed before press time. The Rangers then host Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, March 5, in a 7 p.m. contest.
Next week Forest Lake hosts Park of Cottage Grove on Monday, March 8, and White Bear Lake two days later before closing the regular season at East Ridge on Friday, March 12.
