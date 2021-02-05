The Forest Lake girls basketball team continued its fine start with two more runaway road wins last week. The Rangers knocked off Irondale 68-37 on Tuesday, Jan. 26, before crushing Cretin-Derham Hall 82-35 three days later.
At Irondale the Rangers rumbled to a 44-18 halftime advantage, which allowed eight different players to score in the win. Greta Krieger led the way with 17 points, while Anderson scored 14 and Pekron added 11.
Three days later Forest Lake again got off to a great start, blitzing Cretin-Derham Hall 52-15 in the first half to cruise to the victory. Anderson led four Rangers in double figures with 29 points, while Lydia Bostrom scored 18, Krieger had 13 and Pekron 12.
Forest Lake, now 5-0 on the season, played at Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Feb. 2, in a game that was not completed before press time. The Rangers will come home to host Roseville on Friday, Feb. 5, before hitting the road for a showdown at Stillwater, the other undefeated Suburban East Conference team, on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
