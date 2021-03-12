The Forest Lake girls basketball team has won five in a row after cruising to three home wins in the past seven days.
The Rangers beat Irondale 69-39 on Tuesday, March 2. Senior Logan Anderson led three players in double figures with 22 points, with junior Greta Krieger netting 14 and senior Lydia Bostrom adding 10.
Three nights later Forest Lake needed a strong second-half performance to knock off Cretin-Derham Hall 62-45. The Rangers and Raiders were tied 23-23 at the break before Forest Lake used a 39-22 second-half run to secure the victory.
Krieger led the way in this win with 26 points, while Anderson added 16.
Forest Lake then moved to 13-3 on the season with a 61-40 win over Park of Cottage Grove on Monday, March 8.
Anderson had 18 points for the Rangers, whose scoring behind Anderson was tightly bunched. Senior Josey Kahl had 10 points, Krieger scored 9, senior Katie Johnson finished with 8, and both Bostrom and senior Lulu Pekron added 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.