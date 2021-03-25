Anderson

Forest Lake's Logan Anderson scored 27 points as the Rangers defeated Cambridge-Isanti 58-50 to win the Class 4A Section 7 title at home on Thursday, March 25.

The Forest Lake girls basketball team claimed a berth in the Class 4A state tournament by defeating Cambridge-Isanti 58-50 in the Section 7 championship the Rangers hosted Thursday, March 25.

Logan Anderson led the way with 27 points while Greta Krieger added 14 for Forest Lake, which earned its third trip to the state tournament in the last four seasons with the win.

Mikayla Aumer scored 28 points to lead Cambridge Isanti.

This marks the fifth overall appearance in the state tournament in Forest Lake school history. Besides the 2017-18 and ’18-19 teams, the Rangers played in the state tournament in 1992-93 and 2000-21.

The eight teams in the Class 4A tournament will be seeded into North and South division on Saturday, March 27. The quarterfinal contests will be hosted by the higher seeded team and played on Tuesday or Wednesday, March 30-31.

The winners of those four contests will advance to the Target Center for semifinal games to be played on Wednesday, April 7 at 7 or 9 p.m., which the championship game to be played on Friday, April 9 at 8 p.m.

