The numbers from the Forest Lake football team’s home contest with Park Center were very similar.
Except for one: The Rangers earned a hard-fought 25-19 victory in a Homecoming Game played on Friday, Oct. 30.
The total offense for the two teams was nearly identical, as Park Center had 338 yards, while Forest Lake finished with 337. And the Rangers’ advantage in time of possession was roughly a minute.
But the Rangers found ways to make big plays at crucial moments, especially in the fourth quarter, and that proved to be the difference.
“We’ve been in too many close games in the past few years where we’ve lost,” Forest Lake coach Sam Ferraro said. “We were looking for that close game where we found a way to win. When things went wrong, I just looked for our kids to bounce back and play. And our kids sucked it up and found a way to win.”
The contest started out as a track meet, with each team racing to the end zone on a quick scoring drive. Charlie Peterson returned the opening kickoff 44 yards to the Pirates’ 39, and just three plays later Cole Brisbois raced 24 yards for the touchdown.
But Park Center tied the contest with a quick drive of its own, with Micha Hobin zipping 26 yards for the game-tying score.
From there the scoring slowed, thanks in part to the Forest Lake defense as Peterson made a fine open-field tackle on a fourth-down play on his team’s 22 to stop the Pirates’ next offensive series. The Rangers offense then responded with a 10-play, 77-yard drive that was capped by a 2-yard scoring run by Brisbois at the 8:50 mark of the second period.
Park Center responded with a touchdown drive of its own that covered 60 yards on 11 plays, with quarterback Marcus Freeman finding the end zone from 3 yards out to tie the game with 1:54 left in the half.
Forest Lake put together a strong two-minute drill that fell just short of the end zone before halftime, then came out in the third quarter and drove 63 yards for a touchdown to retake the lead, with quarterback Caleb Kasa jamming the ball into the end zone on a quarterback sneak.
“That’s what we’ve been looking for all year: to run the ball, take time off the clock, and then score,” Ferraro said. “And our offense really stepped up on that drive.”
The Rangers were slapped back to reality when Freeman threw a 61-yard TD toss to Austin Ayibamidele on the very next play to retie the contest. Then the two teams traded turnovers – Peterson intercepted a pass near midfield to stop a potential Pirates drive – before the Rangers took the lead for good when Kasa found Seth DuPaul alone down the middle for an 80-yard scoring strike with just 1:08 left in the third quarter.
After that Forest Lake made the key plays on both sides of the ball, although there were a few scares along the way. The Rangers D forced a three-and-out, but the offense fumbled after driving 28 yards and taking three minutes off the clock.
The defense forced another three-and-out, and this time the offense ate up five minutes and 55 yards before giving the ball to Park Center on its 10-yard line with just 2:10 to play.
From there things got a little hairy for Forest Lake as the Pirates’ two-minute offense drove to the Rangers’ 29 before running out of time short of the end zone.
“It took a long time, and at times it felt like the clock wasn’t moving,” Peterson said of that final drive. “But when the clock got to zero, I was relieved. We worked really hard for that win.”
Offensively Kasa completed 12-of-17 passes for 174 yards and a TD for Forest Lake; his favorite receiver was DuPaul, who caught five passes for 115 yards and the score. Meanwhile Brisbois gave the offense balance by running for 119 yards and two scores on 28 carries.
Tyler Raway led the defense with 6.5 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, while Peterson had six tackles and an interception. Kahler Leipzig added five tackles, one of which went for negative yardage.
“Our defense was relentless – they never quit,” Ferraro said. “They dug deep and played with heart. We really flew to the ball, compared to other games. We talk about it all the time with our team: The one thing each player can control is their heart, their desire and their effort.”
The Rangers also had an impressive night on special teams as Peterson collected 96 yards on just three kickoff returns and 36 yards on two punt returns.
“There were holes in the box,” he said. “We didn’t do anything special; we would run ‘return left’ or ‘return right.’ We just kept working hard and doing our jobs. It was the same as the defense; when we would make a mistake, we would try to recover. And we kept working hard.”
The victory evened the Rangers’ season record at 2-2, tying the win total for each of the past three seasons. Forest Lake will play at Park of Cottage Grove on Friday, Nov. 6, with a chance to claim its largest season win total since the 2010 squad won four games.
“Champions have to learn how to win tight games,” Ferraro said. “Historically, we haven’t done that. So it was good to win a tight game like that.
“I’d rather it wasn’t tight, … but our kids really dug deep and found a way to win.”
