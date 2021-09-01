Rangers compete in scrimmage at White Bear Lake
Forest Lake football took a big step toward preparing for the coming season when it took part in a four-team scrimmage at White Bear Lake on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The scrimmage featured four schools – Hopkins, Woodbury, the Rangers and the host school – and was created to give all four constant action.
The field was split at the 50-yard line, with two schools paired on each half. The scoreboard clock would count down 15 minutes of running time for one school’s offense to face another’s defense, then was reset so the schools could switch from offense to defense for another 15 minutes of running clock.
Eventually Forest Lake faced all three schools, and the result was mixed bag of positives and negatives for the Rangers.
“We have some work to do, but we saw a lot of good things,” Forest Lake coach Sam Ferraro said. “I thought we played better early on. It was a long day, but that’s no excuse, because you have to finish strong at the end of games.”
The biggest concern came at the end of the scrimmage as the Forest Lake defense struggled to stop White Bear Lake’s offense.
“We stayed in our base defense,” Ferraro explained. “And it was the end of a long morning. But neither of those are an excuse: We should be able to run our base defense well enough to stop them.”
The two players fighting for the starting quarterback’s job, senior Ryan Olson and junior Keagan Zeidler, split time with the first-team offense.
“They’re still competing and working hard,” Ferraro said of the two quarterbacks. “The coaches and I will watch film and talk, and we’ll determine our starters on Monday.”
The Rangers open the season at St. Michael-Albertville on Thursday, Sept. 2, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
