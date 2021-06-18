Housing development approved in unusual vote
A new temporary program will allow Forest Lake restaurants to continue offering outdoor seating through Oct. 31, following an expiration of the city’s state of emergency declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Forest Lake City Council meeting on Monday, June 14.
Current ordinances by the city do not allow restaurants to put up outdoor seating in areas that have not previously been designated as such, and restaurants would have to go through a site plan review with the planning commission to determine if or what outdoor seating options would be approved. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the emergency declaration and council allowed restaurants to submit an application to be reviewed by staff, which would bypass the need for a planning commission review and would provide restaurants the opportunity to provide outdoor seating in areas surrounding their building, such as the grass around the restaurant. According to zoning administrator Donovan Hart, four local restaurants have utilized the temporary application.
The indication by council and staff was that a permanent solution following the Oct. 31 deadline will likely move forward, but this would provide interim allowances due to the expiration of the local emergency declaration.
Council member Sam Husnik expressed his support for the idea, and Hart added that when he presented a draft of the current temporary ordinance to the planning commission, they “echoed your sentiment” and felt it was in “strong support” of local businesses. The approval of a temporary ordinance was unanimous by the council.
The decision to end the emergency declaration was approved, in part, because the council agreed to the interim allowance for restaurants to continue offering outdoor dining and the city has made technical upgrades to allow for a hybrid approach to meetings, with council in attendance in council chambers while allowing others to participate remotely.
Forest Hills Preserve approved
During the May 24 meeting, a final plat and planned unit development application for Forest Hills Preserve’s second edition was approved by council in a somewhat unusual move, as the planning commission had denied the application during its May 21 meeting.
The second edition, to the west of North Shore Trail at the intersection of Highway 97, had been denied for a PUD in a 3-2 vote by the planning commission, citing concerns over density and snow removal, amongst others. Hart addressed all concerns by planning commission members at the May 24 meeting, and city staff indicated they did not have issues with the development, either.
“In my mind, this comes down to density and staff feedback on specific planning commission concerns,” Mayor Mara Bain said, adding that if city staff found the development plans acceptable, she was amenable to moving forward. “I am sensitive on density, but also know that the cost of housing is not going down, and access to affordable housing is important. We are in the mode of having to have more density. I don’t always love density and wells together, but in my mind, the time for that was in the preliminary process, and that wasn’t an item of concern.”
Council member Kathy Bystrom said, “I do tend to support the decisions of the planning commission, so this is a little unusual for me, but after reviewing materials and listening to discussion thoroughly today, I’m convinced this is the right decision, to move forward with approval.”
The approval was unanimous from the council.
Fees for parks
The council approved unanimously at its June 14 meeting a final fee schedule for various city services or rentals, the most discussed of which has been field usage rentals. The final fees for athletic fields are set at $25 per hour per field for residents, and $35 per hour per field for non-residents. For all other fields, a fee of $10 per hour per field for residents and $25 per hour for non-residents applies.
