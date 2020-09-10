City to approve preliminary 2021 budget on Sept. 14
The city’s financial obligations to the Forest Lake Lake Association and the city’s capital improvement budget were the center of discussion during the Forest Lake council’s final preliminary budget workshop held on Monday, Aug. 31, before its preliminary budget will be set during the Sept. 14 meeting.
The preliminary budget will set the levy limit for 2021, meaning the council cannot go over that set amount after the Sept. 14 meeting, though the final budget will be approved in December.
One of the key differences this year is a 100% increase, totaling another $50,000, in the capital improvement budget, which will increase the levy portion of that budget. The focus of the capital improvement budget is for road improvements.
Council Member Sam Husnick said that he supports the number but wants residents to know why there’s a drastic increase.
The council had considered a bigger increase for the 2020 budget in 2019, but ultimately decided to pull back due to considerations on how to handle road project funding.
Mayor Mara Bain said: “That bonding we did last year and the consideration of the where capital improvement fund came out of ... I supported us stepping back — we’ve never funded for road maintenance before, and I think we needed to grow into that change. It’s a pretty substantial change in how we’ve funded that, which unfortunately has affected us in our current quality.”
City Financial Director Sandy Salin said, “Our intent is to [add] a bit every year in order to sustain the costs of doing those roads.”
City Administrator Patrick Casey said: “It was a start. We had to start somewhere. It’s a minuscule amount; it’s a start for some kind of commitment for the infrastructure repair.”
The council also discussed concerns over a lack of clarity of where city dollars are going as they help fund the Forest Lake Lake Association. Council Member Kathy Bystrom asked if the seemingly successful fight against invasive species Eurasian watermilfoil in Clear Lake was showing similar success in Forest Lake.
“I believe this was supposed to be an enhanced investment with a three-year time frame. When he talked about that $45,000 investment, is that just the three-year time frame?” she asked.
The lack of clarity around financial line items that city dollars help fund were also central to the discussion.
“It’s a little convoluted,” Casey said.
City Entineer Ryan Goodman brought up the option for the future to possibly use funds from the surface stormwater budget.
“The purpose of that fund is to keep the lakes clean, so in my opinion, it’s a related expense,” Goodman said.
“Until we meet and figure out what the nut is, we don’t know what that’s going to be,” Casey said. He added that the budget for city dollars toward the lake association is “in good enough shape to support next year’s activities until we have the time to meet.”
The proposed increase to the city’s levy would be 5.83% compared to 2021, from $10,851,961 to $11,484,799. Figures for a single taxpayer’s portion is not yet available, but will be reported in The Times following the council’s approval of its preliminary budget on Sept. 14.
