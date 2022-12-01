On Saturday, Dec. 3, 37 dancers from Dance Factory and 10 other area studios will be spending all day at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis, dressed in costumes and ballet shoes, with the opportunity to perform “NUTCRACKER! The Magic of Christmas” alongside a professional touring company. The local studio is celebrating its fifth season participating in the program.
But this year is a little different – it’s the first season back since the start of the pandemic, and the touring company, which has strong ties to Eastern Europe, is honoring and helping Ukraine by raising funds for relief efforts after Russia’s invasion of the country in February this year.
“NUTCRACKER! The Magic of Christmas,” formerly the Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker, is an independent and international touring company (not associated with the Russian Federation’s companies, such as the Bolshoi Ballet), which tours the United States each year. The company’s principal roles are performed by people from across the globe, including those from Eastern European countries such as Ukraine. This year, after the war by Russia against Ukraine, the Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker rebranded to “NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet.”
The company will donate a portion of ticket proceeds for humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine through UNICEF, “in solidarity with the artists and people of Ukraine,” according to the company’s website. Since the tour’s founding in 1993, the traditional choreography for the “land of sweets” in Act II is replaced with a tour through the “land of Peace and Harmony,” in an effort to reflect peace and international understanding.
Dance Factory owner Jennifer Tell has worked with principal dancer Bogdana Kopiy, who is from Lviv, Ukraine, since beginning her studio’s participation in the program in 2016. Each August, Kopiy visits Dance Factory for a few days and auditions the children, then teaches them their roles. Next, local teachers instruct the dancers until it’s performance time. In Tell’s time with Kopiy this summer, the two were able to talk for the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“She talked extensively about how horrible everything was over there. … She had family members who were really close to the fighting,” Tell said. “Just knowing that she comes from a place that is a war zone – I think our generation, that’s just not anything I’ve ever experienced, or known anyone who has been involved in any sort of fighting. Or just that sort of political climate. I know we think it’s bad here – stuff that goes on in Washington – but it’s not the same at all when people’s homes are being bombed and people are dying. You know, there’s a country trying to oppress another country. Just to hear her talk about it was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’”
Tell said that Kopiy briefly addressed the matter with the dancers, but got down to business pretty quickly. Still, Tell knows how this opportunity will help dancers understand more about the world.
“I feel super grateful and fortunate to have the opportunity, to offer something different for our dancers and dancers from around the Twin Cities. To be able to work with someone from another country, and now a war-torn country, so I can learn about different experiences. It opens up the world just a little bit more, and I hope it does that for the kids a little bit, too,” she said.
In addition, it’s the first year the company has toured the U.S. since December 2019. Dance Factory performed in three shows that year, doing two shows in Minneapolis and one in Rochester.
“We called it our own ‘tour,’” Tell said.
But not having done the program for nearly three years did leave Tell feeling a little nervous ahead of the August audition dates.
“We did feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we haven’t done this in three years,’ but it was like riding a bike once you got back into it, … which is awesome. That speaks to their system. They didn’t miss a beat,” Tell said.
Most of the children who had the opportunity to perform that year are too old for the roles to come back, but there are a few who were dancers in the youngest roles that year who are performing again, and the parents and students, Tell said, are excited to have the opportunity again.
“Everyone is feeling really grateful we get to be able to do it. Parents, especially of kids who have done it before, are saying, ‘I’m so excited we get to do this again.’ … And then the parents [of our studio] who saw us do it before, they’ve been waiting, and a lot of kids from the other studios, waiting for it to come back. So everybody’s feeling extra grateful the opportunity’s here again and participate,” Tell said.
She’s excited for this year’s performances, saying: “I think this is our best cast ever. They know their choreography, staging and we’re really excited and pleased.”
Students from the Dance Factory will be in both the 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. performances on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis. Tickets are still available for both performances. (The company also performs on Friday, Dec. 2, with dancers from other area studios, not including Dance Factory.) Tickets can be purchased at nutcracker.com/buy-tickets.
