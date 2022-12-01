On Saturday, Dec. 3, 37 dancers from Dance Factory and 10 other area studios will be spending all day at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis, dressed in costumes and ballet shoes, with the opportunity to perform “NUTCRACKER! The Magic of Christmas” alongside a professional touring company. The local studio is celebrating its fifth season participating in the program.

But this year is a little different – it’s the first season back since the start of the pandemic, and the touring company, which has strong ties to Eastern Europe, is honoring and helping Ukraine by raising funds for relief efforts after Russia’s invasion of the country in February this year.

Nutcracker 01.png

Local dancers will perform The Nutcracker ballet at the Orpheum on Dec. 3.
Nutcracker 02.png

Dancers practice their roles as mice for their performance of The Nutcracker ballet at the Orpheum at The Dance Factory in Forest Lake. 

