The Forest Lake Dance Team opened their season at home with a win on Thursday, Jan. 21, competing in the SEC competition in the jazz category with their routine to “Fire Away.”
The team took home first place with a rank point total of 6, just edging out Cretin-Durham Hall with a rank point total of 7. Mounds View followed up in third place with a rank point total of 9.
Under restrictions due to the pandemic, of the nine schools competing, only three were allowed in the building at a time, and all dancers were required to wear masks during their performance.
The winners were announced online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.