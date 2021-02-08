The Forest Lake Dance Team opened their season at home with a win on Thursday, Jan. 21, competing in the SEC competition in the jazz category with their routine to “Fire Away.”

The team took home first place with a rank point total of 6, just edging out Cretin-Durham Hall with a rank point total of 7. Mounds View followed up in third place with a rank point total of 9.

Under restrictions due to the pandemic, of the nine schools competing, only three were allowed in the building at a time, and all dancers were required to wear masks during their performance.

The winners were announced online.

