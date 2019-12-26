The Forest Lake dance team clinched the Suburban East Conference championships in both jazz and kick at Roseville High School on Friday, Dec. 20.
The team took home first place for its kick routine, and a second place to Mounds View in the jazz category in the fourth and final conference meet. (The first two meets were only for one category each.) In both categories, Forest Lake lost to Mounds View once over the conference meets, but was able to pull out a win for each dance. The conference championships are determined based on cumulative points and placement at all conference meets.
The varsity jazz routine “Edge of Seventeen” was early-on in the jazz portion for the evening, and though varsity coaches and sisters Rachel Rue and MiKayla Rue felt the girls performed a strong routine, Mounds View took top spot with a 5-point ranking, with the Ranger dancers close behind with a 6-point ranking. (A lower ranking is a higher placement.) The teams have been close in points throughout the series.
“I felt like they did really well,” Rachel said. “It’s always hard being the first ones out of the gate. …I think they did the best performance they could.”
Forest Lake took home a second place in the kick category with their “Blast Off” routine with a ranking score of 3 over Cretin-Durham Hall’s 6.
Last week, the coaches made a lot of formation changes to the kick routine. According to Rachel, the coaches noticed that their scores in visual effectiveness scoring category wasn’t as high as Mounds View’s scores in the same category.
“We looked at our routine, watched the video, saw where we felt it was dead and not moving a ton, and changed those formations so that it was more dynamic,” she said.
It was a good move, as the team pulled a solid 5-point ranking over Mounds View, who took home third place behind Cretin-Durham Hall.
“We’re just super proud of them. I think they felt like it was a good performance, so no matter what the outcome, I think they’d have been happy with it,” MiKayla said.
“I think they were proud of the performance they put on the floor, so it’s nice seeing it translate into scores,” Rachel added.
This is the team’s second year in a row for taking the jazz SEC championship, and at least four consecutive championships for the kick category.
“It feels really good, I think, for the girls knowing their hard work paid off,” Rachel said.
The junior varsity and B-squad swept the night in their divisions, taking home a first-place finish in each category. In the jazz category, the B-squad took home first place with 3 rank points over Mounds View’s 6, and the JV-squad captured first over Mounds View and Irondale. In the kick category, the JV squad took home a first place on top of Mounds View (second) and Irondale (third).
JV coach April Moua said the girls often struggle with issues of confidence on the floor, and she said she thinks the first-place finishes will help the girls get the boost they need.
“It feels really good,” Moua said.
The team will take a much-needed break for recovery before their next competition at Anoka on Jan. 11.
“A lot of our girls have had injuries and have been fighting through it these last couple weeks just to finish up conference season,” Rachel said.
She also said that the coaches will take time over the break to analyze score sheets and determine what changes to make to the routines in the second half of the season.
