Rachel Rue, the coach of the Forest Lake dance team, hoped that her team would “fly the plane” when it competed in the Class 3A Section 4 dance competition.
And no, the Rangers did not compete on a 747 – the competition took place in the team’s home gym on Friday, Feb. 26.
“When we say ‘fly the plane,’ we’re talking about not performing on autopilot,” Rue explained. “When you are at this point in the season, your muscle memory on your performance can take over, and that’s good physically.
“But mentally, it’s easy for your mind to just blank out – and you are performing on autopilot. We wanted our team to focus on all the little things: whether it was a smile, a tilt of the head, or where a pinky finger was pointing. We wanted our girls to focus mentally on every part of both dances.”
Forest Lake put together a solid performance in both the Kick and Jazz competition, but was unable to earn one of the three berths in the state tournament. Brainerd won both competitions; in Kick, Anoka finished second and Sauk Rapids-Rice took third to advance to the state meet, while in Jazz it was Blaine in second and Anoka in third.
“We felt really good about both performances,” Rue said. “We tried to focus on what we could control, and our goal was to go out on a high note. I thought our energy was really good in both dances. And I thought we did a good job on focusing on doing everything right.”
The Rangers placed sixth in Jazz with a “ranking point total” of 19, and they claimed seventh in Kick with a 21.5 total score.
In this system, the five judges’ final rankings for each of the 14 teams is compared, and the best and worst score are removed. The three remaining rankings are added together and sorted, with the lowest scoring taking the highest place.
In the case of Forest Lake, in Jazz the team removed rankings of fifth and ninth place. That left them with rankings of fifth, a tie for sixth and a tie for seventh for the 19 points that were good for sixth in the final standings. In Kick, the Rangers removed a fourth and a ninth and reached 21.5 points by tying for sixth while also placing seventh and eighth for a seventh-place finish.
“Our placements weren’t necessarily what we were hoping for, but we’re still proud of what we put out there on the floor and the season that we’ve had,” Rue said. “We’re thankful for our seniors’ dedication and leadership on the team and are motivated to get back out there next year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.