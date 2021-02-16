The Forest Lake boys and girls cross-country teams ran their first home meet of the season on Friday, Sept. 25. And both teams were thrilled to race at William O’Brien State Park.
“I was excited when I found out we were going to race here,” junior Daniel VanAcker said. “The girls coach, John Fick, set up the course, and he did a great job of finding the flat parts and mixing in a solid hill to make it fun.”
In the boys race the Rangers finished third with 50 points, with White Bear Lake narrowly edging Mounds View 36-38. VanAcker took first with a time of 16:24.4 and had to put together a strong effort to beat Elliott McArthur of Mounds View.
“Elliott is a really solid runner, and it was great to have someone to push me,” VanAcker said.
The problem for Forest Lake was the depth behind VanAcker and fellow junior Ethan Sievers, who placed fifth with a 17:09.0 clocking. The fifth runners for both White Bear Lake and Mounds View finished in front of the Rangers’ fourth runner, and displacers finished ahead of the Forest Lake’s fifth finisher.
Rangers coach Andy Richardson admitted that he pushed his team in practice last week, which made posting a fast time more of a challenge.
“The guys were going pretty hard this week, by design,” he said. “It was a race that fell into a hard week, so we used it as a hard workout to get ready for the rest of the season. I thought Daniel and Ethan ran well, and the rest of the pack moved up behind them, and that was good, too.”
The Forest Lake girls also finished third with 55 points, with White Bear Lake first (29 points) and Mounds View second (41).
Rangers eighth grader Norah Hushagen continued her fine season by winning the individual title with a time of 18:57.7.
“I thought we might get tired because it was hot, but I thought the race would be fast because it wasn’t super-hilly,” Hushagen said about her race strategy. “When I started, there was a girl on my heels, but I pushed it a little bit and she fell behind me.”
Forest Lake’s next finishers were sophomores Ellie Hanowski and Jordan Parent along with junior Annabelle Stang, who placed 11th, 12th and 13th – and behind White Bear Lake’s fifth runner and Mounds View’s fourth runner.
Both teams will host a meet against Park and Stillwater on the fields near Central Learning Center on Thursday, Oct. 1, starting at 4 p.m.
