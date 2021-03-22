Over eight decades ago — when White Castle burgers were 5 cents and long before the world was shut down due to the coronavirus — Marilyn and Jerry Saunders can remember going skating together as childhood friends.
“We lived in the same neighborhood and we knew each other for a long time,” Marilyn said.
As the two grew up they became closer and closer. Now, on March 22, the Saunders will celebrate 75 years of marriage, a milestone that they, jokingly, didn’t think they would make it to, as they always say that this year will be their last year.
75 years
Jerry, 96, and Marilyn, 93, remember when they were childhood friends growing up in West St. Paul.
As they grew older, the couple eventually started dating as teenagers. The two became engaged in 1943. Not long after, Jerry went to serve in World War II in the United States Navy at the age of 18.
While many men serving during the war were the unfortunate recipients of “Dear John” letters, Jerry never worried that he would receive one from Marilyn.
“I waited for him,” Marilyn said. “I went dancing every Saturday night and I didn’t suffer any.”
Jerry received multiple combat stripes for his time in the Navy and was one of the men who survived the storming of the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. During the invasion, he ferried troops and machinery to the beach and even drove a jeep onto the beach.
Even after years of being home from the war, Jerry still gets choked up thinking about it. He is grateful that he was one of the men to survive the war and still struggles thinking about his time spent overseas.
After his time in the Navy was done he returned to the United States on March 10, 1946, to his soon-to-be bride Marilyn. The two wasted no time in tying the knot, getting married at St. Paul United Church of Christ in a small service 12 days after he returned.
For the Saunders, there was no need for a big wedding.
“When you get married 12 days after [his return] you don’t plan a big wedding, you just get married, ” Marilyn said. “We didn’t have any money for nothing. He was lucky to buy me a ring.”
Starting out with nothing but each other, the two stayed with family until they got on their feet. At one point they walked up and down Summit Avenue in St. Paul looking for a place to live on their own.
In his professional life, Jerry worked as a milk delivery man to area grocery stores for 40 years until his retirement, supporting their three children Dean, Steve, and Debbie Bushman.
In 2001, the two moved to Forest Lake to be closer to two of their three children, Steve and Debbie as well as their seven grandkids and 13 great-grandkids.
“The most important thing to them now is family,” Debbie said.
With the pandemic locking them indoors and stopping them from being able to get out of the house, the two have spent time enjoying the Twins play in spring training on TV and reminiscing over the last 75 years they have been together.
“We’re just so lucky that we’re living and that we got each other,” Marilyn said.
The two have agreed that what has helped their relationship last so long is their willingness to work together through problems and their close friendship.
Debbie said she can recall the close relationship that they had while she was growing up. Among the top life lessons: counting your blessings, appreciating one another, and having a best friend.
