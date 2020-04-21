Castlewood Golf Course opens with new operator
Castlewood Golf Course is open for business this year. The confirmation was given by Jaime Muscha at the Forest Lake city council meeting on April 13. A one-year contract was signed on March 19 with Foursome Golf Management, who will run the course. Foursome also operates Como and Phalen Golf Courses in St. Paul.
The city-owned golf course was in uncertain terms earlier this year, due to a lack of an operator to run the course. The city’s previous agreement with former operator JT Walker Enterprises expired at the end of last year. Negotiations lasted through December of last year, when the former operator decided not to sign another contract with the city.
Concerns over waste-hauler Republic Services were also brought up at the meeting. During the open forum, Forest Lake resident Jim Dibble, who also sits on the board for the Comfort Lake Forest Lake Watershed District, addressed concerns in a statement regarding the business’s decision to withhold pickup of yard waste during the “Stay at Home” executive order. Dibble said that now that lawn and gardening services have been added to the list of essential services, “Republic should be holding up their contract.” A big concern of Dibble’s is residents dumping containers of yard waste into the wetlands.
“This has a very negative effect on our lakes and streams in our watershed district,” Dibble wrote.
City Administrator Patrick Casey said that the company is a national company, and thus the policy extends across the nation. He also added that Republic Services has seen record highs of waste pickup, likely due to more people spring cleaning, but agrees that “Republic should take a second look” about the yard waste pickup policy. He did note that the city’s compost site is open if Republic Services continues the decision to withhold yard waste pickups. Republic then changed their policy to start yard waste pickups.
Police Chief Greg Weiss said his officers have been responding to calls and tips of the “Stay at Home” executive order violations. Under Gov. Walz’s executive order, residents of Minnesota are only allowed to go to doctors appointments, to pick up medication, or to get supplies like gas and groceries, or to go to work if designated as an essential worker. Exercise, like going for walks or visiting local parks is also allowed. Walz said that he wants Minnesotans to voluntarily adhere to the order, but any violation of the order carries up to a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail. Weiss said they respond to every tip, but as per the Governor’s order, the department continues with an education first approach. So far no tickets have been given for failure to adhere to the executive order in Forest Lake. Weiss also noted that the city has seen a decrease in domestic calls.
In other COVID-related updates for public safety, Weiss said that their supply of personal protective equipment is in good supply, due to planning ahead.
“We’ve even been able to help other agencies around us a little bit,” Weiss said. He added that the city continues to do an inventory on a weekly basis, knowing that shipments can take up to 8 weeks. Any budgetary items related to COVID-19 are being noted as such so the department can receive a 75% reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Fire Chief Al Newman noted that burning restrictions are in place for much of the state.
“Conditions are still dry, and with the upcoming weekend with temperatures in the 60s and several days of dry weather, grass fires are going to be a concern,” Newman sad. Recreational fires less than three feet by three are still allowed under the ban.
The assessors office has canceled all open book meetings for residents to dispute property tax assessments, according to Deputy Clerk Karin Derauf. She stated during the meeting that residents can still dispute their assessment by calling or emailing the county, but must do so before May 6. Information on how to do so can be found on the city’s main webpage. Residents do not to be at a meeting in person.
City Engineer Ryan Goodman updated the city on the Highway 97 and Goodview Ave. roundabout construction project, adding that the Minnesota Department of Transportation is “moving full speed ahead” on projects. The roundabout is slated to begin construction this spring and should end this fall.
