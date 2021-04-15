Last year the Forest Lake clay target team was presented an opportunity to compete in a “modified” season.
Dave Madison, now in his fifth season as head coach, said the program decided to err on the side of caution and not take part. But that was not an easy decision.
“I thought we were really poised to go after a state championship last year,” Madison said.
This year the Rangers return a number of highly regarded performers with hopes competing well against the top programs around the state.
Among the leaders for the boys are senior Ben Desrosier, who averaged 22.7 “kills” per 25 shots taken two seasons ago, along with senior Adam Distler (21.4) and junior Cooper Auge (21.1). And senior Catelin Peck carries an average of 20.3 kills per 25 shots taken.
The return of that group of upperclassmen, all of whom have competed since their freshman year, are just one positive entering this season. Another is a roster that will likely include around 55 to 60 student-athletes competing in home events at the Forest Lake Sportsman’s Club, the first of which will take place on Monday, April 12.
“I believe we’ll have about 10 female student-athletes – and that’s the fastest-growing segment of the shooting population,” Madison said. “We love working with the young ladies because they’re coachable and trainable. They want to listen.
“The sport is growing around the state, and we are happy with the way it is growing at Forest Lake.”
Madison said the program is following the COVID-19 protocols in place for shooter safety, but COVID-19 has brought a unique problem to his team and shooting sports in general: a shortage in ammunition.
“In 2020 there were 20 million new background checks for people to buy guns, and there were 8 million new guy buyers,” he explained. “So there were more people buying shells, and there were some people who were hoarding. … In January I ordered 120 cases of shells, and we’ve been fortunate to receive 100. We need about 200 for the season, so we’re hoping things work out for us to fill that.”
