Forest Lake City Council unanimously agrees on preliminary levy
The Forest Lake City Council met on Monday, Sept. 14, and approved unanimously its preliminary budget for the 2021 fiscal year.
Under the proposed levy, homeowners in Forest Lake will see an increase in the amount of payable taxes compared to 2019. If a homestead is valued at $300,000 then they will be responsible for paying $1,179 during the 2021 year. This is a 0.8% increase from 2020 or $10. The tax rate for the upcoming year has also been set at 40.68%.
The proposed budget will also see an increase from the 2020 year. The total 2021 preliminary levy amount is set at $11,484,799. This is an increase of 5.83% from 2020 or $632,838. The general fund has continued the upward trend that it has seen over the past few years with a 6.25% increase while several other areas of the budget will see an increase as well.
The Forest Lake City Council members will vote to approve the budget and final levy, which cannot go over the preliminary levy amount, during their December meetings.
Councilmember Kathy Bystrom had the only question and it was in regard to the Forest Lake Lake Association and what funding would look like for FLLA projects and needs.
This topic was discussed during the council’s budget meeting at the end of August. In the meeting, Bystrom had discussed her concerns about who would be responsible for funding the projects. At the time, City Administrator Patrick Casey mentioned the surface water fund as a potential way to fund certain projects.
During the meeting on Sept. 14, Casey said he had met with FLLA President Jerry Grundtner to discuss what funding for their projects would look like. While they did not finish their discussion, Casey is confident that they will have a recommendation before the levy approval in December on how to fund future projects.
Before the vote, Mayor Mara Bain mentioned again the possibility of using the surface water fund to help with any needed expenses.
“I think part of that discussion too is also the use of the surface water management fund, which is general fund neutral,” Bain said. “I’m not sure it’s all going to fit there, but that is part of, I think, what is also on the table for the fourth quarter here in discussion.”
The council will continue to talk with FLLA as well as the Watershed District to finalize a plan for funding.
