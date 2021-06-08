The Forest Lake Chamber of Commerce will hold its 34th annual golf tournament at Forest Hills Golf Club on Monday, July 26.

The event, which features a four-person scramble format, begins with registration and lunch from 10 a.m. to noon, with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. After the round there will be a happy hour with a cash bar from 4:30-6:30 p.m., with an awards banquet and raffle starting at 6 p.m.

Registration is $130 for individual golfers and $500 for a foursome and includes lunch and the dinner banquet as well as the round of golf and cart fees. The cost of the banquet alone is $60.

Registration must be received by Monday, July 12, and Chamber members may register using the form at tinyurl.com/tfus8m79. Sponsorships also are available for the event, and details are available at the URL listed above.

