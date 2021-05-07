Just 2 seniors return for program’s 2nd season
Forest Lake boys volleyball coach Butch Bethke hopes his team’s first match this year will be a preview of the season ahead.
The Rangers struggled in the first two sets of their home opener against Spring Lake Park on Wednesday, April 28, losing by scores of 25-13 and 25-7.
But by the third set, Forest Lake started to figure things out and began challenging the Panthers on both offense and defense.
A late run gave Spring Lake Park the three-set sweep, but the Rangers’ 25-17 loss showed the team has the ability to compete with other area squads. Considering the Forest Lake boys volleyball program began in the spring of 2019, and that the loss of last season led to the roster thinning to just 10 players this year, steady improvement is a reasonable goal.
“I just wanted to get the guys out here and get their hands on the ball,” Coach Bethke said.
Seniors Jacob Bethke and Ben Desrosier are the only two players on this year’s 10-man varsity roster who played on the varsity two years ago.
“Meanwhile you see some of the guys on Spring Lake Park doing jump-serves, so you know those are guys who have played club volleyball,” Bethke said. “We have one player, Murray Monson, who has played club volleyball – and he’s only a sophomore.”
The lack of a club or feeder system through the younger grades means the boys are extremely inexperienced volleyball players.
“It’s like working with players at the sixth-grade level,” Bethke said. “But the guys pick things up fast. They are athletically talented enough to put things into practice after you show them and explain it to them.
“So for much of the team, it’s basic volleyball. We teach them the basics of the game, whether it’s serving the ball or receiving. I’ve had the team for basically two weeks, and we’ve already taught them what a 6-2 offense is, so they know their spots and where they are moving.”
The third set against Spring Lake Park was tight, with neither team leading by more than a point or two before the Panthers used a 6-point run to push the score to 17-11, an advantage that was too much for the Rangers to overcome.
“We got over our first-game jitters and our fears,” Bethke said. “I had only eight guys in uniform, so they didn’t have to worry about me replacing them if they did something wrong – they could just go play.”
And that third set gave the Rangers a glimpse at the possible improvement the team could enjoy over the course of the season.
“We’ll be significantly better at the end of the year, no question,” Bethke said. “When you see something that’s impressive or amazing, the question is whether we can do that again. Then let’s do it six or seven times.
“We don’t have many seniors, so we’re hoping that our young guys on the roster are building blocks and that we can add players next year. I see only good things ahead.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.