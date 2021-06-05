The Forest Lake boys volleyball team will look to end a three-match losing streak with its final three contests of the regular season.
The Rangers hosted Patrick Henry on Tuesday, June 1, in a contest that was not completed at press time. Forest Lake then will host Blaine on Thursday, June 3, in its final home match of the season, then close the schedule at Spring Lake Park on Monday, June 7.
The Rangers lost in three straight sets against Centennial on Monday, May 17, then dropped a three-set decision to Andover three nights later. Forest Lake lost to Mounds View 25-17, 28-26, 25-13 in its most-recent match, which was played on Monday, May 24.
Senior Jacob Bethke was one of the team’s leaders in recent action, finishing with three kills, three blocks and 18 digs in the matches against Andover and Mounds View.
