Forest Lake boys track coach Andy Richardson was offered an interesting glimpse into the future of his program last week.
The Rangers competed in a boys meet at Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, April 29, that involved only athletes who are in grades 10 or lower.
“It’s just a fun meet for our freshmen and sophomores,” Richardson said. “We’ve brought all of our underclassmen, regardless of whether they are varsity or not, so they can compete against their peers and see where they stack up.
“Most of the guys did two or three events, but it went fast – and that made it fun. And these guys also learned what it took to compete in a varsity meet, so that will help them both now and in the future.”
The Rangers had a lot of strong performances in the meet, which also included North Branch. Sophomore Luke Heald won the 100 (12.02) and 200 (25.12), while sophomore Nathaniel Sanders won the 400 (57.53), sophomore Jacob Mayer won the 1,600 (5:07.88), and eighth grader Josh Henderson won the high jump (5-0).
“Based on what I saw, we had a lot of guys who did well,” Richardson said. “But I liked that they competed hard, and most of these guys were willing to do multiple events.”
Varsity third at East Ridge
While the underclassmen were competing at Cambridge-Isanti, the Forest Lake boys varsity finished third in a Suburban East Conference meet at East Ridge. The Rangers posted 71 points, 16 behind second-place Roseville, while Stillwater won the meet with 135 points.
Junior Cole Brisbois and senior Fru Awason finished 1-2 in the 100, with Brisbois winning with a time of 11.19, while senior Blake Johnson won the pole vault by clearing 12-0.
Other top performances came from senior Michael Sopp, who won the 300 hurdles (43.14) while placing third in the 110 hurdles (17.35); junior Daniel VanAcker, who finished second in the 1,600 (4:33.77); and senior Joshua Schlichting, who placed third in the shot put (42-10) and fourth in the discus (118-10).
The Rangers 4x100 relay of Awason, Brisbois, junior Antonio Pleitez and senior Riley Larson won that event with a 46.04, as did the 4x400 relay of Brisbois, senior Auggie Herman, VanAcker and Larson with a 3:42.95 clocking.
