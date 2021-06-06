Rangers beat Blaine, lose at Duluth East in team tourney
The Forest Lake boys tennis team won its first match in the Class 2A Section 7 team tournament before losing in the second round.
The Rangers opened with a 6-1 win over Blaine on Monday, May 24, winning every match but third doubles. But the team’s season came to a close with a 6-1 loss to Duluth East the next day; the only victory for Forest Lake in that match was by the first doubles team of juniors Henry Kerkow and Evan Dzurik.
The team finished its season with an 8-15 overall record.
Now select Rangers will prepare for the Class 2A Section 7 individual tournament, which began on Tuesday, June 1, at Anoka High School.
Kerkow and Dzurik are seeded third in the doubles bracket. They received a bye into the second round, and they will face the winner of a match between doubles teams from Blaine and Cambridge-Isanti in their opening match.
Junior Joey Leagjeld and sophomore Carson Bowes also will play in the doubles bracket; their first contest pits them against Henry Staples and Vinny Schnabel of Coon Rapids.
In the singles bracket, freshman Frank Kerkow is seeded eighth and received a first-round bye. He will face the winner of a match between Andrew McIntyre of Andover and Isaiah McColley of St. Francis in his first match of the tournament.
Eighth grader Malachi McKinnon was seeded 14th, and he will open against Andover’s Eli Henderson. With a win, McKinnon would advance to the second round against third-seeded Cullen Brown of Elk River.
Four Forest Lake tennis players received All-Suburban East Conference honors this season. Henry Kerkow, Dzurik and McKinnon were named to the all-conference team, while Frank Kerkow received honorable mention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.