Rangers adjust lineup for young singles players
The Forest Lake boys tennis team saw several matches postponed before opening the season with a 6-1 win over Irondale on Thursday, April 15.
The Rangers swept the four singles matches, with junior Henry Kerkow, freshman Frank Kerkow, eighth grader Malachi McKinnon and freshman Braden Anderson all winning in straight sets.
Junior Evan Dzurik and Carson Bowes won at first doubles, while sophomores Ben Bromert and Deacon Andre won at third doubles.
“I was very pleased with our singles guys, as they pretty much dominated, but I think I’m more pleased with our doubles teams who are starting to play as one unit and use the specific doubles strategies we’ve been working on,” said coach Ron Ingalls. “I especially want to point out Evan Dzurik and Carson Bowes, who fell behind in the first set, yet battled back to take that set and eventually win the match.”
On Saturday, April 17, the Rangers traveled to Duluth for a quad in which the team won twice and lost once. The loss came at the hands of Duluth East, which claimed a 6-0 sweep; Forest Lake rebounded to beat Grand Rapids 4-3 and then pound Blaine 6-1.
Ingalls decided to make a change in his lineup for the home contest against Woodbury on Monday, April 19, moving Henry Kerkow from first singles to first doubles while pushing the rest of his singles players up one step.
“With Soren [Williams] coming on, I have five singles players,” Ingalls explained. “I can couple Henry with Evan Dzurik at first doubles and put together a doubles pairing of two juniors that could be a state contender by the time they are seniors.”
Forest Lake lost to Woodbury by a 4-3 score despite wins by Anderson and Soren Williams, a seventh grader, in singles. Kerkow and Dzurik claimed a 6-3, 7-5 victory at first doubles, while the Rangers’ other two doubles teams lost in three sets.
The Rangers will be extremely busy this week, playing a match nearly every day of the week if the weather permits.
Forest Lake was scheduled to host Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, April 20, then play at White Bear Lake the following evening in two matches that were not completed at press time.
The Rangers will return to the court on Friday, April 23, to play at Cretin-Derham Hall, then compete in a quadrangular at Chisago Lakes the next morning before returning home to host Stillwater on Tuesday, April 27.
