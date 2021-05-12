The Forest Lake boys tennis team suffered a 7-0 loss to Stillwater in a road match played on Wednesday, April 28.

The only flight in that match that was not determined in straight sets came at first doubles, where juniors Henry Kerkow and Evan Dzurik dropped a 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 decision to Peter Quinn and Gabe Jahnke of Stillwater.

